Netizens are not impressed with the Japanese version of 'PRODUCE 101' so far

Some preview shots of 'PRODUCE 101 JAPAN' have left netizens critiquing the show before it has even begun.

Netizens have been leaving cold comments regarding the show after a community forum post with the trainees' press photos began circling on the web. Many of the comments critique not only the unkempt look of the trainees but also that of the MC's as well.

Comments include:

"Please do something about the MC's..."

"It's not just their looks but the styling, which makes them look unattractive."

"Is this farm boys 101?"



One netizen even commented pictures comparing some trainees who had previously competed in 'Produce 101' in the press photo to their previous photos.

What do you think?