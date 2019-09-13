X1 win #1 + Performances from September 13th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and viewers got to watch last week's episode, which was postponed due to Typhoon Lingling.



On today's episode, Hyun Su debuted with "If", CLC came back with "Devil", We Girls returned with "Ride", VANNER made a comeback with "Crazy Love", IONE returned with "Idea", Jung Hyo Bean came back with "We Could Be Happy", and YJP returned with "Class".



As for the winners, X1 took the win with "Flash" over Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah".



Other performers included: Red Velvet, Sunmi, EVERGLOW, Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, Jang Dae Hyun, ONEWE, Rocket Punch, G-reyish, Target, TRCNG, FANATICS, VERIVERY, and D1CE.



Watch the performances below!



DEBUT: Hyun Su



COMEBACK: CLC



COMEBACK: We Girls



COMEBACK: VANNER



COMEBACK: IONE



COMEBACK: Jung Hyo Bean



COMEBACK: YJP



Red Velvet



Sunmi



EVERGLOW



Hayoung



The Boyz



UP10TION



Jang Dae Hyun



ONEWE



Rocket Punch



G-reyish



Target



TRCNG



FANATICS



VERIVERY



D1CE



