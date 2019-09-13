SF9's Chani thanks ASTRO's Moonbin for coffee truck to 'White Day' film set

30

SF9's Chani thanked ASTRO's Moonbin for sending a coffee truck to the set of the film 'White Day'.

On September 13, Chani shared the photos below on SF9's official Twitter with the message, "Our Binnie hyung. Moonbin showed me his support when he heard I was filming! Thank you so much, and I love you." In the photos, Chani stands next to banners that read, "Chani, I'm always supporting you, from ASTRO's Moonbin," and "To everyone filming, be strong."

As fans know, Chani and Moonbin have been friends since they both appeared as members of Little TVXQ on the variety show 'Star King'. The SF9 member is currently filming the movie 'White Day', which tells the story of a student with special powers who has to save his classmate Soyoung (played by Park Yoo Na) from spooky entities. 

Stay tuned for updates on Chani and Moonbin. 

KBree163 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Their relationship is so cute. I love that Astro member's always mention they're from Astro as well, no matter if they're promoting individually.

0

SF9 and ASTRO seem close
19 hours ago

SF9 and ASTRO seem close

