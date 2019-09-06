X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!

X1 took the #1 spot on the September 6th episode of 'Music Bank'!



The latest 'Music Bank' broadcast was postponed due to Typhoon Lingling, but the filming for the episode went on as usual. X1 did not participate in filming, but media outlets have revealed the 'Produce x 101' group took #1 with their debut song "Flash", which was up against Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah".



X1 are still negotiating their appearance on major network music shows after their alleged vote-rigging controversy, but this latest win brings their total count of music wins with "Flash" to 4.



Congratulations to X1!