'Voice Korea's Woo Hye Mi found deceased in her home

'Voice Korea's Woo Hye Mi has been found dead in her home.

Her label said, "We don't know what to think after her passing. Yesterday, she didn't show up to her meeting with the director for her new single's MV, and we couldn't get into contact with her."

Woo Hye Mi made it to the quarterfinals on 2012's 'Voice Korea', and had joined Leessang Company. She debuted in 2015, and had her first mini-album in July.

The police have not yet determined her cause of death. May she rest in peace.