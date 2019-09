TEEN TEEN has confirmed to be holding a debut showcase.

The unit, consisting of 'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, will be debuting on the 18th with 'VERY, ON TOP'. The boys will also have their showcase on the 18th at 7PM KST at the Blue Square i-Market Hall. The showcase will be the first time that the trio will meet their fans since the ending of 'Produce X 101'.

Are you ready for TEEN TEEN?