MC Mong denied rumors of a comeback.

While he confirmed the news that he was holding a solo concert on October 25th, his label said, "There is nothing confirmed on his comeback."



Since his controversy back in 2010, MC Mong has been mostly absent from the industry. He had released his 6th album in 2014, and his 7th album in 2016, and a single with Heo Gak in 2017, but had still mostly kept away from the public eye.