Dream Catcher reveal 'Deja Vu' lyrics spoiler for 'Raid of Dream' comeback album

Dream Catcher have revealed a lyrics spoiler for "Deja Vu"!



"Deja Vu" is the title track of Dream Catcher's upcoming album 'Raid of Dream', and it has an intense rock sound. The spoiler video above teases the lyrics: "Until the day I'm allowed this breath, I can't let you go again. Because we'll be together in every moment. Don't go further from my side."



Dream Catcher's special mini album 'Raid of Dream' drops on September 18 KST. What do you think of the preview for "Deja Vu" above?