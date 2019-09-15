5

Seulgi showed off her love for Sunmi again!

The pair met through 'Secret Unni', where Sunmi was Seulgi's 'secret unni'. They made an amazing pair on the show, and Sunmi even dedicated a song just for Seulgi called "Secret Tape" in her 2nd mini-album. 

Seulgi showed that their friendship was still continuing. She was the 'ending fairy' for "Umpah Umpah" on 'Show! Music Core' on the 14th. For her ending, Seulgi did Sunmi's signature move from "LALALAY".

Check out the cute clip below.


This is turning out to be one of the best friendships in all of kpop. Seulgi is such a warm, nice, and kind person that everyone loves being friends with her.

Seulgi showcases her love for Sunmi again
