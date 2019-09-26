13

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper Sleepy requests help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun of Seungri's chatroom case & Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce suit

AKP STAFF

Rapper Sleepy has requested help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun, who's known for his involvement in Seungri's chatroom case and most recently Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce lawsuit against Goo Hye Sun.

On September 26, Sleepy made another statement concerning his legal battle with TS Entertainment, who's accused him of embezzling funds. The rapper previously claimed he'd never received a legitimate statement of income and was owed more money from his previous label. He stated, "The point of the lawsuit is clear. The problem is how much money I made and how much money was used on me. However, the management of expenses needs to be transparent."

Sleepy continued, "It's a problem that will be solved if there's an accurate statement of the use of funds. What I need right now is not an explanation, but receipts. I hope that TS Entertainment behaves like a gentleman. I requested help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun. After hearing about how unfair it is and my difficult situation, he's agreed to represent me. Lawyer Bang Jung Hyun will be taking on the case."  

As previously reported, a phone conversation of a TS Entertainment executive cursing and threatening Sleepy and D.Action has been revealed.

  1. Sleepy
  2. TS ENTERTAINMENT
2 4,002 Share 76% Upvoted

-1

universeblack185 pts 33 minutes ago 1
33 minutes ago

wow sleepy means business, he got the best to help him, i hope things go well for him, man someone give
Lawyer Bang Jung Hyun a award cause hes out there making all the people who are in the wrong lately pay the pied piper what is due👏😎

Share

1 more reply

BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
15 hours ago   33   82,715

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND