Rapper Sleepy requests help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun of Seungri's chatroom case & Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce suit

Rapper Sleepy has requested help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun, who's known for his involvement in Seungri's chatroom case and most recently Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce lawsuit against Goo Hye Sun.



On September 26, Sleepy made another statement concerning his legal battle with TS Entertainment, who's accused him of embezzling funds. The rapper previously claimed he'd never received a legitimate statement of income and was owed more money from his previous label. He stated, "The point of the lawsuit is clear. The problem is how much money I made and how much money was used on me. However, the management of expenses needs to be transparent."



Sleepy continued, "It's a problem that will be solved if there's an accurate statement of the use of funds. What I need right now is not an explanation, but receipts. I hope that TS Entertainment behaves like a gentleman. I requested help from lawyer Bang Jung Hyun. After hearing about how unfair it is and my difficult situation, he's agreed to represent me. Lawyer Bang Jung Hyun will be taking on the case."



As previously reported, a phone conversation of a TS Entertainment executive cursing and threatening Sleepy and D.Action has been revealed.