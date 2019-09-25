Phone conversation record of TS Ent. executive cursing out + threatening Sleepy & D.Action revealed

On September 26, media outlet Sports Chosun exclusive reported content from an alleged phone conversation between an executive from TS Entertainment named Kim and a road manager named Shin, containing excessive cursing and threatening.

According to Sports Chosun, the phone conversation in question took place back in January of this year regarding TS Entertainment artists Sleepy and D.Action's vehicle use. Reportedly, Sleepy, D.Action, a supporting rapper, as well as their road manager were traveling using a small, 4-door passenger car in order to carry out their schedules, 2 days in a row. Sleepy was even in a leg cast at the time. As a result, Sleepy and road manager Shin then attempted to contact TS Entertainment's Kim about using one of the company's vans, which was when Kim got angry and began cursing.

Kim allegedly said, "I'm gonna go and shut you down ****. Hyung **** was **** in the military. You thought I was nothing but **** water or something because I was staying quiet. **** got all big because he's been on broadcasts, I'm gonna have to put him down for this **** to realize he's messing with the wrong idiot. This ****."



TS Entertainment is supposedly admitting that the phone conversation did take place, however, the label claims that the cursing began on the other end with D.Action and road manager Shin, first. Nonetheless, Sports Chosun alleged that Shin even went on to demand D.Action's home address, threatening to confront him in person.

Meanwhile, TS Entertainment is currently facing legal disputes over their artists' exclusive contracts with Sleepy, members of SECRET, members of SONAMOO, etc.