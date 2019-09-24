6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Netizens voice outrage over the fact that MAMA 2019 will be taking place in Japan

Netizens are outraged due to the fact that MAMA 2019 will be taking place in Japan.

Given the current socio-political tensions between the two countries, many Korean netizens are taking to the internet to voice their disappointment and disapproval of Mnet's decision to host their yearly award ceremony in the Nagoya Dome.

Comments include: 

"This isn't just a concert. It's an awards ceremony for our country's artists and they're doing that abroad? And in Japan? They must think all the citizens boycotting traveling in Japan as dogs and pigs. Do they have no pride? That our country isn't capable of selling tickets?"

"This is how money ruins a country."

"Any artist who participates in this event will be looked upon as traitors."

"Traitor... throwing away your own country for profit."

"CJ needs to be involved in being boycotted and get a taste of what they are reaping."

What are your thoughts on the reactions? 

Some1kewl33 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

hmmm hosting Mama 2019 in japan, not into politics but I felt like they should've hosted MAMA 2019 in Singapore or else.. barely anyone in japan will most know the nominees and when they do show the nominees screen during the awards theyll barely scream for anyone but for those known in japan and with the tensions between those two countries, bad choice for MAMA.

