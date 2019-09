The '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has finally chosen its location - the Nagoya Dome in Japan!

Set to take place this December 4, this year's 'MAMA' ceremony is expected to be the largest event yet. According to representatives from 'MAMA', the award ceremony will take place completely separated from current political relations between Korea and Japan, symbolizing that cultural exchange must continue between all Asian nations.

Are you looking forward to a brand new '2019 MAMA'?