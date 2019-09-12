2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Netizens think Jihyo posted a lovestagram directed towards Kang Daniel

Netizens believe that Jihyo's latest selfie is a lovestagram directed towards her boyfriend Kang Daniel.

비오는 오늘도 스페셜하게에✨💚🌈🦋

The popular TWICE member recently uploaded a cute selfie using a peach filter. However, Kang Daniel's fans are reacting coldly towards the picture. Daniel's nickname is "living peach" and many believe that the use of the peach filter is because of the two's relationship.

Comments include:

"She used a peach. I really think it's a lovestagram."

"I don't think she would have uploaded this without knowing her boyfriend's nickname."

"They probably use peach as each other's nicknames..."

Do you think Kang Daniel fans are overreacting? 

Nanami_Jardin13 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

"She used a peach. I really think it's a lovestagram."

This line sums up how far netizens jump to their conclusions.

Just...how...?

Junecomel5 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Yepp!! Another stupid Article by Allkpop.

good luck in finding your brain in this life.

