Netizens think Jihyo posted a lovestagram directed towards Kang Daniel

Netizens believe that Jihyo's latest selfie is a lovestagram directed towards her boyfriend Kang Daniel.

The popular TWICE member recently uploaded a cute selfie using a peach filter. However, Kang Daniel's fans are reacting coldly towards the picture. Daniel's nickname is "living peach" and many believe that the use of the peach filter is because of the two's relationship.

Comments include:

"She used a peach. I really think it's a lovestagram."

"I don't think she would have uploaded this without knowing her boyfriend's nickname."

"They probably use peach as each other's nicknames..."

Do you think Kang Daniel fans are overreacting?