Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Another Japanese 'Produce 101' trainee makes netizens laugh with his hilariously unexpected ending pose

Another trainee from Japan's 'Produce 101' has garnered a lot of attention for his hilarious ending pose.

The trainee shows off his good looks and a wink... 

Before shoving his fist into his mouth.

Netizens have been laughing at the unexpected pose, commenting:

"I didn't know what the issue was... then I watched till the end LOL"

"What is the meaning of that HAHA all of the trainees are quite unique."

"He's good looking though!"

"This is absolutely hilarious."

"I like him because he's not putting on airs."

"He must have been... hungry..."


What do you think of this unique ending pose? 

trogdorthe8th 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

lol, I am DEAD. It would have been funnier if he just kept the fist in there and really committed for the rest of the shot, but I give him mad respect for just going for it.

-1

Ohboy69 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

lmao, I bet they're competing against each other in who can make it more ridiculous/funny.

