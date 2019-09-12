Another Japanese 'Produce 101' trainee makes netizens laugh with his hilariously unexpected ending pose

Another trainee from Japan's 'Produce 101' has garnered a lot of attention for his hilarious ending pose.

The trainee shows off his good looks and a wink...

Before shoving his fist into his mouth.

Netizens have been laughing at the unexpected pose, commenting:

"I didn't know what the issue was... then I watched till the end LOL"

"What is the meaning of that HAHA all of the trainees are quite unique."

"He's good looking though!"

"This is absolutely hilarious."

"I like him because he's not putting on airs."

"He must have been... hungry..."







What do you think of this unique ending pose?