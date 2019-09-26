7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Netizens raise objections after seeing recent ranking for 'Queendom' + cite previous Mnet manipulation controversies

Many netizens are raising their objects to the most recent rankings from Mnet's reality show 'Queendom'.

The last competition had groups perform covers of iconic songs, leading to performances that got millions of views worldwide, especially AOA's rendition of MAMAMOO's "Egotistic" that many say has revived the group. 

The rankings are as follows:

1. Oh My Girl

2. MAMAMOO

3. AOA

4. Lovelyz

5. Park Bom

6. (G)I-DLE

Netizens have been commenting on the results, many stating that (G)I-DLE did not deserve 6th place for their rendition of 2NE1's "Fire" and have cited Mnet's voting manipulation controversies. Comments include: 

"Look at Mnet trying not to have Lovelyz be eliminated..."

"(G)I-DLE was 6th place? What?"

"This is why no one likes you Mnet..."

"Lovelyz's entire stage was lip-synced."

"What? Lovelyz definitely should have been in last place."

"LOL Mnet manipulates everything."

"(G)I-DLE wasn't the best but Mnet needs to stop playing around. This isn't the first time this happened."


What do you think? 

k_kid2,092 pts
27 minutes ago

I don't know why people are bashing Lovelyz for their rendition of Sixth Sense. They did very well, in my opinion.

0

jokbal_is_yum2,121 pts
47 minutes ago

Heh.
I'm amused by the netizens (as usual).

Hadn't had a chance to catch up on the show, so this was interesting - I'll have to do some more watching, but I think the rankings so far are pretty good, all things considered.
^___^

