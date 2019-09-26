6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

TWICE's Dahyun brings back J.Y. Park's legendary plastic pants

It seems like J.Y. Park's legendary plastic pants are still leaving their mark on K-pop today!

TWICE's Dahyun was seen rocking some plastic pants with her stage outfit while preparing to perform for M Countdown on September 26th. 

Netizens have been divided on the look, commenting: 

"LOL they made her plastic pants in case anyone didn't know they were from JYP..."

"The stylists are problematic."

"The outfit itself is trash, but because she's pretty and skinny she pulls it off."

What do you think?

Zenning25 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Lol! I love Dahyun 😁


Also, the transparent plastic outfit looks actually good on her! (certainly better than JYP's plastic bag pants 😂)

