5

1

Discussions
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

[POLL] (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl - Who had the best performance on the 9/19 episode of 'Queendom'?

AKP STAFF

The September 19 episode of Mnet's 'Queendom' featured three awesome performances from (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, and Oh My Girl - but which one was the best? 

Check out the performances and vote in our poll below.

(G)I-DLE covering 2NE1's "Fire"

Lovelyz covering Brown Eyed Girls "Sixth Sense"

Oh My Girl covering Lovelyz "Destiny"

Poll

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Lovelyz
  3. Oh My Girl
  4. POLL
2 1,333 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Brown_Cream540 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Since all the groups sit separately does that mean Bom is sitting by herself?

Share

0

Brown_Cream540 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

(G)-IDLE first, OMG runner up IMO.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND