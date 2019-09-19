[POLL] (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl - Who had the best performance on the 9/19 episode of 'Queendom'?

The September 19 episode of Mnet's 'Queendom' featured three awesome performances from (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, and Oh My Girl - but which one was the best?

Check out the performances and vote in our poll below.

(G)I-DLE covering 2NE1's "Fire"

Lovelyz covering Brown Eyed Girls "Sixth Sense"

Oh My Girl covering Lovelyz "Destiny"

