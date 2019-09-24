Narsha announces that Brown Eyed Girls will be releasing an album in October!

K-pop fans rejoice! Legendary group Brown Eyed Girls will be making a comeback in October.

Narsha appeared on comedian Sung Gyung Suk's Youtube channel where she revealed the surprising news, stating that she is busy preparing an album and that it will be released in October. When Sung Gyung Suk asked if it was a solo album, Narsha replied, "No, our team (Brown Eyed Girls) album."

This is the first time in three years that the group will be making a return to the stage. Narsha also elicited laughter by saying: "I'm not sure if we can do a shocking concept because we're all old now."

Are you excited for the group's comeback? Stay tuned for more updates.