Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Narsha announces that Brown Eyed Girls will be releasing an album in October!

AKP STAFF

K-pop fans rejoice! Legendary group Brown Eyed Girls will be making a comeback in October.

Narsha appeared on comedian Sung Gyung Suk's Youtube channel where she revealed the surprising news, stating that she is busy preparing an album and that it will be released in October. When Sung Gyung Suk asked if it was a solo album, Narsha replied, "No, our team (Brown Eyed Girls) album."

This is the first time in three years that the group will be making a return to the stage. Narsha also elicited laughter by saying: "I'm not sure if we can do a shocking concept because we're all old now."

Are you excited for the group's comeback? Stay tuned for more updates.

hotmamajama402 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
1

krell-1,297 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Hopefully , B.E.G does some LIVE Performance Promotion on the Weekly Awards TV Shows.
Might be a 'Last Chance' to see B.E.G Live Perform together. Three members are Age 37 now.

