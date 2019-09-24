8

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cao Lu is hilariously envious after seeing soldiers use their cell phones on 'Real Men'

AKP STAFF


Cao Lu definitely went through some major struggles while serving in the military while appearing on 'Real Men', and it seems like she's taking a trip back on memory lane!

The panelists and guests of MBC's 'Video Star' filmed a military-themed special for the show's 3rd anniversary. 

The MC's were surprised to see many soldiers using their cell phones to play games. Cao Lu enviously stated: "You guys are blessed. If you were born a little earlier, you wouldn't have this privilege!", eliciting laughter from those around her.


Cao Lu has been participating in a variety of activities with a focus on variety programs after the disbandment of her former group, Fiestar.

  1. Cao Lu
1 1,178 Share 100% Upvoted

0

jokbal_is_yum2,105 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Hilarious!
But I'm wondering - as a Chinese national, how come she was allowed to "serve" in the SK military on this show?
I thought only SK citizens/nationals were able to do that?
0__o

Share
SuperM
SuperM reveals epic group trailer
5 hours ago   17   8,069

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND