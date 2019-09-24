Cao Lu is hilariously envious after seeing soldiers use their cell phones on 'Real Men'





Cao Lu definitely went through some major struggles while serving in the military while appearing on 'Real Men', and it seems like she's taking a trip back on memory lane!

The panelists and guests of MBC's 'Video Star' filmed a military-themed special for the show's 3rd anniversary.

The MC's were surprised to see many soldiers using their cell phones to play games. Cao Lu enviously stated: "You guys are blessed. If you were born a little earlier, you wouldn't have this privilege!", eliciting laughter from those around her.





Cao Lu has been participating in a variety of activities with a focus on variety programs after the disbandment of her former group, Fiestar.