Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Luna's self makeup look gains attention for drastic difference on Instagram and on stage

Luna is definitely making an effort to try everything after she didn't renew her contract with SM Entertainment, but it seems like her career as a makeup artist has started with a stumble.

The former SM Entertainment idol posted a picture of a gorgeous self makeup look that accentuated her doll-like features on Instagram. The caption formerly stated: "self hair and makeup".

• 루루야 무대 올라가자 !! ❤️ @jyang_222

Luna proceeded to get on stage to perform at the K CRUSH 2019 concert in Bangkok where her look completely changed and revealed uneven foundation as well as heavy blush. However, fans were still supportive, saying she still looked pretty regardless.

What do you think of Luna's look?

thealigirl81,622 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

oh my

Ohboy696,138 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

1) Too light, even in her selfie 2) flashback alert!

She needs to find a better makeup artist.

