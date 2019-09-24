Luna's self makeup look gains attention for drastic difference on Instagram and on stage

Luna is definitely making an effort to try everything after she didn't renew her contract with SM Entertainment, but it seems like her career as a makeup artist has started with a stumble.

The former SM Entertainment idol posted a picture of a gorgeous self makeup look that accentuated her doll-like features on Instagram. The caption formerly stated: "self hair and makeup".

Luna proceeded to get on stage to perform at the K CRUSH 2019 concert in Bangkok where her look completely changed and revealed uneven foundation as well as heavy blush. However, fans were still supportive, saying she still looked pretty regardless.

if luna don’t cook that makeup artist..... pic.twitter.com/O5K4AoVjsQ — but yoshi was not amused (@theravenboys) September 21, 2019

What do you think of Luna's look?