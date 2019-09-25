1

'Produce x 101's Sihoon, Seongjun & Junghwan release trailer for project unit reality show 'Boys Don't Cry'

'Produce x 101' contestants SihoonSeongjun, and Junghwan of Brand New Music are preparing a new reality show!

The three boys sit down with their CEO, who reveals the name of their upcoming project unit 'Boys Don't Cry.' The trainees seem excited to take on a unit project, but less than excited about the name. The upcoming reality show will follow the Brandnewz boys as they figure out their final unit name and more.

Check out the trailer for the reality show above! 'Boys Don't Cry' premieres on October 2 KST. 

