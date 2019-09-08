MC Mong to hold solo concert for the first time since 2016

MC Mong is gearing up to come back.

He'll be holding his solo concert at the Yes24 Live Hall on October 25th. It's been 3 years since his end-of-the-year concerts in 2016. Since his controversy back in 2010, MC Mong has been mostly absent from the industry. He had released his 6th album in 2014, and his 7th album in 2016, and a single with Heo Gak in 2017, but had still mostly kept away from the public eye.

However, this year in June and July, he was a guest at Kim Jong Kook's concert, making many wonder if he was coming back again. It is still up in the air if he will officially promote even if he does come back.

Have you missed his music?