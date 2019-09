Seventeen's Junghan, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Joshua will be on a variety show.

The boys recently filmed the Comedy TV variety show 'Delicious Guys' along with actor Kim Rae Won and comedian Nam Chang Hee. The concept of the reording was 'Please Buy Me a Meal.' The four of them came on the show as part of the promotions for their upcoming comeback with 'An Ode'.

The episode will broadcast on the 27th at 8PM KST.