Akdong Musician has released their comeback poster.

The brother-sister duo will be coming back now that Chanhyuk is back from the army. They'll be coming back with their 3rd full album 'Sailing', and have released their teaser poster for their comeback. The poster looks a little darker than we're used to from Akdong Musician, but whatever their concept is, they're sure to be back with amazing music.



Stay tuned until September 25th!