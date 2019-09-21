'Marie Claire' reveals striking pictorial of actress Go Ah Sung

4

Actress Go Ah Sung has been featured in the latest edition of 'Marie Claire'.

As part of a special issue on 'BIFF (Busan International Film Festival)', 'Marie Claire' released photos of Go Ah Sung in a visually striking pictorial and an interview. During the interview, the actress shared her thoughts on what she considers to be genuine and how she proved her bold acting skills earlier this year through the film 'A Resistance'.

To a question that asked her to define what "true strength" means, she said, "It's a person who doesn't form his/herself through other people". She also revealed that she "always has a set of standards" for herself, upon thinking and making a decision based on this very thought, "'Is this act something that corresponds with what I consider to be the values of my ideals?'"

Check out more fierce images below that capture Go Ah Sung's spirits!

