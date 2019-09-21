'Knowing Brothers' unveils preview for next week's 'Autumn Field Day' special episode

JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' has released the preview for next week's episode.

Next week, the variety program will broadcast a special installment on 'Autumn Field Day'. For the episode, a relatively high volume of guests were invited to divide up into teams for a friendly athletic competition. Featuring actual athletes such as Lee Sang Hwa and professional golfer Park Se Ri, the show is expected to be full of fierce, hilarious, and exciting games to be played among celebrities.

Watch the video, where you can spot NCT's Jaehyun, Momoland's JooE, Jang Young Ran, Chaeyeon, and more!