tvN releases preview for next week's episode of 'DoReMi Market' featuring TWICE members!

tvN has released the preview for next week's episode of 'DoReMi Market'!

As a segment of 'Amazing Saturday', this program invites popular guests of all entertainment fields and guess the lyrics of notable songs from the years. Next week, members Nayeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from TWICE will join the episode to try their hand at the game.

In the preview, Nayeon talks about how TWICE members often play this game among the members by watching a lot of videos. Will you tune into next week's episode?