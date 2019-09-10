LABOUM drop tightly-packed tracklist for their 1st full album 'Two Of Us'

LABOUM have dropped the tracklist for their 1st full album since debut, 'Two Of Us'!

The upcoming full album will contain an intro plus 8 all-new tracks, as well as an instrumental. As you can see in the complete tracklist below, this album is tightly-packed with the members' hard work not just in recording the songs, but also in composing and writing the lyrics!

Member Soyeon took part in writing the lyrics for the girls' title track "Fireworks", also taking part in composing and writing the lyrics for "Satellite", "Two Of Us". Yujeong took part in composing and writing the lyrics for "You're The Light" and "Stay There...", while Haein took part in writing the lyrics for "Hush", and Solbin took part in composing and writing the lyrics for "Diary".

Can't wait to hear what all of these tracks sound like! LABOUM's comeback is set for this coming September 19 at 6 PM KST!