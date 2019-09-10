Mnet's 'World Klass' trainees pay tribute to The Beatles in 'All You Need Is Love' remake + performance clip

The global male idol trainees of Mnet's upcoming survival program 'World Klass' have finally unearthed their skills, talents, and charms for the first time as a full package, in their first official performance video!

In the colorful and dynamic performance video, the 20 male trainees of 'World Klass' pay tribute to The Beatles with a very modern reiteration of the band's hit song, "All You Need Is Love". While the vocal members sang the lyrics in full English, the rap members threw in some personal flavors of their own with a mixture of English and Korean.

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'World Klass' is a new survival brand, aiming to produce a global male idol group by the name of TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Among the 20 contestants, only 10 will make it into the final group. 'World Klass' premieres this coming October via Mnet and 'V Live'. In the meantime, check out the tasteful performance video to "All You Need Is Love" below!