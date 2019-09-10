X1 decorate the cover of '1st Look' magazine + netizens unsure about the 'filter effect'

Project boy group X1 will be decorating the cover of '1st Look' magazine's latest issue!

Set for release this September 11, this month's edition of '1st Look' will be available in 2 unique covers featuring the X1 boys - one will be a pink version with a front and back, and one will be a black version spread.

But netizens aren't exactly crazy about the "filter effect" that '1st Look' supposedly used for the group's cover pictorial. Some commented, "The effect is too early 2000's...", "The overall color palette of the pictorial is just stuffy...", "Why is it so washed out TT", "Wow that filter is cheesy", "I've always hated that hazy filter effect, it erases all of the lines that define your features. They look like they took sticker photos or st, so old-fashioned looking", and more.

What do you think of the two unique covers?