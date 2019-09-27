N.Flying to make comeback in October with title track composed by Seunghyub

N.Flying will be making a comeback in October!



On September 27, FNC Entertainment confirmed, "N.Flying is making a comeback in October. We plan to release an album with a title track composed by Seunghyub." This marks the band's first comeback in 6 months after their mini album 'Spring Memories' this past April.



In other news, N.Flying recently wrapped up their first world tour '2019 N.Flying LIVE - UP ALL NIGHT'.



Stay tuned for updates!