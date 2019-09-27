Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals embarrassing moment involving Sunny

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed an embarrassing moment involving Sunny.



On the September 27th installment of JTBC's 'Begin Again 3', Taeyeon spoke to her busking members over breakfast, saying, "One of the Girls' Generation members said, 'I'm Sunny,' in Japanese when we were in China once."



She continued, "We were speaking in Chinese for a while, and she suddenly said, 'I'm Sunny,' in Japanese. All the members whipped their heads around to look at her. I get a cold sweat thinking about it even now. That was the time we were promoting in Japan too. Why did you do that, Sunny?"



'Begin Again' follows cast members as they travel the world to put on busking performances, and Taeyeon joined the last season. Have you been watching?



