Kang Sung Hoon to take legal action against malicious comments on canceled fan meeting in Taiwan

Kang Sung Hoon announced he's taking legal action against malicious comments concerning his canceled fan meeting in Taiwan.



Among numerous controversies, Kang Sung Hoon was previously alleged to have not refunded tickets for his canceled fan meeting in Taiwain in late 2018. The former Sechskies member explained local organizers did not follow through, which caused the Taiwanese government to reject his request for a Visa.



On August 1, Kang Sung Hoon's legal reps stated, "In June of 2018, Kang Sung Hoon partnered with local organizers to hold a fan meeting in September, which fell apart. Local organizers made accusations concerning Kang Sung Hoon about the fan meeting to the press and in court, but Kang Sung Hoon has been cleared of all suspicions... Kang Sung Hoon has filed a complaint against people who wrote malicious comments about the canceled fan meeting on Sechskies' and Kang Sung Hoon's online communities and on the website 'DC Inside'. The comments attempted to defame him in order to give an advantage to the other side in the lawsuit. This has been acknowledged as a crime, and the appropriate punishments have been finalized. In addition, the local organizers will receive punishment for being unaware of the law, which states companies must register with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as public arts and culture planning companies in order to hold fan meeting events."



In other news, Kang Sung Hoon released a statement after the embezzlement and fraud charges against him were dropped.