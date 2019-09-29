Jeong Se Woon, SF9's Inseong, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and Kim Kuk Heon confirmed for the pilot of new show 'Idol Social Dining'

Olive is launching a new variety show.

The show 'Idol Social Dining' will air for the first time on October 17th at 10:40 PM KST with MC Lee Suk Hoon. The pilot episode will be a vocalist episode and will feature Jung Se Woon, SF9's Inseong, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and Kim Kuk Heon. Out of the 4, MC Lee Suk Hoon has close ties with Jung Se Woon and Kim Kuk Heon through seasons 2 and 4 of 'Produce 101', respectively, as he was their vocal trainer.



The show aims to bring together idols with similar interests so they can eat together and talk about their experiences. Currently, it is only scheduled for a 2-show pilot.