Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127 becomes the first K-pop group to perform in USA's 'Global Citizen Festival'

NCT 127 became the first K-pop group to perform in USA's 'Global Citizen Festival'. 

The 'Global Citizen Festival' is a large music festival hosted by the Global Poverty Project every year since 2012 to increase the awareness of how serious global poverty is. This year. QueenAdam LambertAlicia KeysPharrell Williams, and Hugh Jackman were featured at the festival along with NCT 127.

NCT 127 performed "Superhuman" and "Highway to Heaven" for the 60,000 people in the audience and talked about how honored they were to be part of the Global Citizen Festival. 

Check out photos below.

Wow! 👏🏻

i think vixx was the first group to appear on global citizen. they performed there back in 2015. theres videos of it on youtube.

