Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won tops male commercial model brand value rankings for September, beating Park Bo Gum and Kang Daniel

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for male commercial stars for the month of September. 

From August 19 through September 20, 2019, the institution analyzed 12,687,242 big data involving approximately 50 male commercial models. Compared with that of July, the total number of data has decreased by 15.60%. 

Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won topped the chart with 1,053,325 points, followed by actor Lee Seo Jin and Ha Jeong woo. Park Bo Gum and Kang Daniel were ranked 8th and 10th, respectively. 

  1. misc.
  2. Park Bo Gum
  3. Kang Daniel
daniks_noona50 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Nice. Impressive ranking of celebrities. From Baek Jong Won to Kang Daniel. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

kirinator91 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Even Kang Daniel mentioned that he follows Baek Jong Won's recipe while cooking. He is the celebrity of celebrities.

