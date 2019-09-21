Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won tops male commercial model brand value rankings for September, beating Park Bo Gum and Kang Daniel

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for male commercial stars for the month of September.



From August 19 through September 20, 2019, the institution analyzed 12,687,242 big data involving approximately 50 male commercial models. Compared with that of July, the total number of data has decreased by 15.60%.

Food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won topped the chart with 1,053,325 points, followed by actor Lee Seo Jin and Ha Jeong woo. Park Bo Gum and Kang Daniel were ranked 8th and 10th, respectively.



