'High School Rapper 3' winner Lee Young Ji signs with hip-hop label Mainstream

'High School Rapper 3' winner Lee Young Ji is making some big moves!



It was recently revealed that the rapper has signed with Win.Ter Entertainment's hip-hop label Mainstream with plans to release an album sometime this fall.



Lee Young Ji made history when she became both the first female and the youngest contestant to win the Mnet hip-hop series. Her singles released through the program, including "Go High" and "G.O," raised anticipation for her post-program activities, and since then, she has appeared on joint albums and featured on other artists' songs.



Stay tuned for more news about Lee Young Ji's future activities!