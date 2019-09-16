A Pink's Bomi to join comedian Kim Joon Hyun as new MCs for KBS variety show 'Battle Trip'

Kim Joon Hyun and A Pink's Bomi have been named the new MCs for KBS's 'Battle Trip,' where they will be joining current MC Kim Sook.



The announcement was made by the production team for the program on September 16, who also added that their first episode as MCs will be aired on October 5. This will be the first time the network will be changing 'Battle Trip' MCs in roughly three years.



Meanwhile, 'Battle Trip' is a travel-based competition between two celebrities teams, with each team given their own respective region to explore. The program airs every Saturday.

Stay tuned for more news about Bomi's 'Battle Trip' MC debut!