Seventeen hit hard in visually striking MV for 'Fear'

Seventeen has finally unveiled their third full-length album 'An Ode'!





The album was released on September 16 at 6 PM KST, the same day as the music video for the album's title track "Fear."



"Fear" is an R&B track that combines the members' strong vocals with a restrained but seductive bass sound. Lyrically, the song creatively compares the feeling of fear to that of consuming poison, a message that is expressed through the dark concept of the song's music video and the group's 'homme fatale' choreography.



Meanwhile, Seventeen will be greeting fans via a special album release VLIVE broadcast on the same day at 8 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Fear" above!