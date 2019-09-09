Former MYTEEN member Lee Tae Vin parts ways with Music Works upon contract expiration

Former MYTEEN member Lee Tae Vin has officially left Music Works.

The news was revealed on September 9 through SBS Celebrity News, who added that the decision was made after careful discussion as the expiration of his contract approached.

"Lee Tae Vin's next agency has not been decided," an industry source confirmed through the report. "We know that he is looking for an agency where he can focus on his acting."





The former idol, who debuted with MYTEEN in 2017, left the group late last year after deciding to pursue an acting career. The group eventually ended up disbanding last month, with only members Song Yu Vin and Kim Kook Heon remaining in idol-related activities.

Meanwhile, Lee Tae Vin appeared on JTBC variety program 'The Team Chef,' where he impressed with his cooking skills as the fixed cast's 'visual maknae.' He also appeared in the play 'Another Country,' which ran from May to August of this year in Seoul's Daehakro theater district.

