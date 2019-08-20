MYTEEN's leader Eunsu delivers news of the group's disbandment after 2 years

On August 21, leader Eunsu of rookie boy group MYTEEN took to his personal Instagram to deliver news of the team's disbandment.

He began, "For the past few nights, I lost sleep thinking of what to say. Every night, I wrote down everything that came to my head, worried that I would forget to say something important; and today, I am writing this letter. As of today, MYTEEN will be disbanded and the members will walk their separate paths."

He continued, "We were able to receive so much love and expectations from Youths as well as so many people around us, but MYTEEN, which I poured my heart and soul as its leader, has met its end. I don't know what sort of expression to make while delivering such words, and I'm still awed and I'm not sure how to feel."





Eunsu also thanked his fellow MYTEEN members, writing, "Taevin hyung, Chunjin hyung, Guk Heon, Junseop, Yoo Bin, and Hanseul, the times I spent with you were such happy times. Let's carry only the good memories that we have and encourage one another, where ever we are. I trust that we will succeed, always."

MYTEEN debuted as 7-members under management company Music Works in July of 2017. The group includes former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon, who will be making their duo debut very soon.