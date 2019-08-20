Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

MYTEEN's leader Eunsu delivers news of the group's disbandment after 2 years

On August 21, leader Eunsu of rookie boy group MYTEEN took to his personal Instagram to deliver news of the team's disbandment. 

He began, "For the past few nights, I lost sleep thinking of what to say. Every night, I wrote down everything that came to my head, worried that I would forget to say something important; and today, I am writing this letter. As of today, MYTEEN will be disbanded and the members will walk their separate paths."

He continued, "We were able to receive so much love and expectations from Youths as well as so many people around us, but MYTEEN, which I poured my heart and soul as its leader, has met its end. I don't know what sort of expression to make while delivering such words, and I'm still awed and I'm not sure how to feel." 

Eunsu also thanked his fellow MYTEEN members, writing, "Taevin hyung, Chunjin hyung, Guk Heon, Junseop, Yoo Bin, and Hanseul, the times I spent with you were such happy times. Let's carry only the good memories that we have and encourage one another, where ever we are. I trust that we will succeed, always."

MYTEEN debuted as 7-members under management company Music Works in July of 2017. The group includes former 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Guk Heon, who will be making their duo debut very soon. 

안녕하세요 은수입니다. 며칠 밤을 설치며 무슨 말을 먼저 전해야 할지 고민이 많았습니다. 행여나 빠트린 말이 있을까 매일 밤 생각나는 말들을 적어두었다가 오늘에서야 손편지를 써봅니다. 오늘부로 마이틴은 해체를 하고 각자의 길을 가게 되었습니다 유스를 비롯한 주변의 많은 사람들에게 사랑과 기대를 받고, 리더로서 혼신의 힘을 다해 끌어왔던 마이틴이 끝을 맺게 되었습니다. 어떤 표정을 짓고 어떤 말을 해야 할지 사실 아직도 멍하고 잘 모르겠습니다. 뮤직웍스에 들어와 참 많은 것을 배웠습니다. 좋은 사람들을 만나 데뷔라는 목표를 이루기 위해 함께 밤새워 준비한 것, 마이틴 이름으로 출연했던 방송, 라디오까지 모든 것이 그 무엇보다 값진 순간들이었던 것 같아요. 사실 긴 공백기를 버티는 것이 힘들었지만 제 무대를 보러 와주고 또 멀리서라도 응원해주는 유스들이 있었기에 버텨낼 수 있었습니다. 이 모든 게 유스가 있기에 가능한 일이었어요. 만났던 게 엊그제 같은데 유스와 지난 1월 스케줄을 마지막으로 다시 만나지 못하고 끝을 맺게 되어 정말 많이 아쉽습니다. 데뷔 전 팔로우 마이틴부터 리얼리티 예능, 1집, 2집 그리고 해외 활동을 한 3년이라는 시간 동안 만난 날보다 만나지 못한 날들이 더 많아 미안한 마음만 가득하네요. 많은 모습으로 유스를 더 많이 만나러 갔어야 했는데.. 시간이 지나고 나니 못 지키고 가는 약속들 때문에 아쉬움이 많이 남습니다. 데뷔 2주년 편지 약속 못 지켜서 미안해요. 태빈이 형, 천진이 형, 국헌, 준섭, 유빈, 한슬아 함께 한 시간 너무 행복했어. 우리 좋은 기억만 갖고 어느 자리에 있든 서로 응원해주자. 우린 언제나 잘 될 거라고 믿고 있으니까 마이틴이어서, 유스여서 다들 고맙습니다. 여태 함께해온 뮤직웍스 모든 식구들과 선배님들, 그리고 저희를 위해 땀 흘리며 애써주신 모든 스탭분들에게 이 편지를 빌려 다시 한 분 한 분 진심으로 감사드린다는 말 전하고 싶습니다.. 앞으로 더 열심히 살아갈 저에게도 많은 응원과 사랑 부탁드리겠습니다! 끝이 아니라 시작이라는 것. 보잘것없는 저를 응원해주고 사랑해준 모든 분들 고생 많으셨습니다. 고맙고 미안합니다. _ #뮤직웍스 #마이틴 #이태빈 #천진 #은수 #김국헌 #신준섭 #송유빈 #한슬 #유스

HaRin_Park98 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

whoaa.. i thought they going to make a comeback but now they're disband?

