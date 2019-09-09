MONSTA X end summer on a refreshing note with Pepsi collaboration single 'For the Love of It'

MONSTA X has unveiled the Korean single for Pepsi's special 'For the Love of It' music project!

The music video for the song was released by the group's label Starship Entertainment on September 9 KST.

In the video, MONSTA X creates a refreshing summer atmosphere on location in Atlanta, Georgia. The boys are seen enjoying cans of Pepsi and having fun together in a variety of settings, including a basketball court, a bowling alley, and an outdoor swimming pool.



Meanwhile, GOT7's Jackson Wang, Chinese singer G.E.M, and global pop group We United have also participated in the music project.

Check out the music video for "For the Love of It" above!