Actor Kim Min Joon & G-Dragon's older sister Kwon Dami reportedly getting married!

According to an exclusive report on September 10, actor Kim Min Joon (44) and fashion businesswoman Kwon Dami (36) plan on getting married next month!

Back in June of this year, Kim Min Joon and Kwon Dami admitted to their dating rumors by confirming, "They are seeing each other with a good relationship." Kwon Dami is also well-known as the older sister of Big Bang's G-Dragon.

The couple will reportedly hold a small wedding ceremony with only their very close family and acquaintances present, some time in early October. Stay tuned for updates!

