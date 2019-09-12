Foreign Paparazzi harass Maddox Jolie-Pitt at Yonsei University + netizens voice their annoyance

﻿ ﻿ OSEN

It seems like the paparazzi won't let Maddox Jolie-Pitt enjoy normal life as a college student. Media outlet Osen reported that foreign paparazzi were tailing him on September 11th, asking him whether or not Brad Pitt would be coming to visit him on campus.

Netizens have been expressing their annoyance at this invasion of privacy, stating:

"Stop it. Really."

"If you guys continue doing this he's going to drop out."

"Stop harassing him. He came all the way to Korea to find a friendly environment to study in. Stop doing things that lower the reputation of Koreans."

We hope Maddox enjoys a normal college experience!