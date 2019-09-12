AOA makes jaws drops with their gender-bending rendition of MAMAMOO's 'Egotistic'

Hold on to your wigs because AOA is here to snatch them.

The popular idol girl group showed that their performance skills have been truly overrated so far as they garnered massive attention with their amazing cover of MAMAMOO's "Egotistic". The girls showed off their chic charisma in black suits and also danced with some male performers in drag.

The performance has been causing a lot of attention from netizens, who are stating:

"We finally get to hear Seolhyun's true vocal color."

"My jaw dropped watching AOA."

"AOA did really well today."

Check out the amazing performance below.