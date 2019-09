Heechul and Kim Ki Bum walked down memory lane after reuniting on KBS dating survival show 'Somevival'.

Heechul expressed his emotions after seeing former Super Junior member Kim Ki Bum enter the room, stating: "Wow it's been a while. I feel like I'm going to cry. I'm thinking of the old times." Kim Ki Bum told the panelists that he stayed at home for about a year, but it seems like he's taking steps to enter the entertainment industry again.





We hope to see more of him soon!