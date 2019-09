Akdong Musician has released their teaser for 'Sailing'.

Akdong Musician will be going for a change in image in their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. Both of the siblings have now turned into adults, and with Chanhyuk having recently completed his mandatory military service, the duo may be adopting themes of maturity and adulthood in their new album.

Stay tuned for 'Sailing', set for release on September 25 at 6 PM KST and check out their teaser below.