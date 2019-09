Joo Ji Hoon will be the face of 'Happy Ending Star Chair'.

'Happy Ending Star Chair' is a place for celebrities to talk to the audience and to support the dreams of children. He'll be at Lotte Cinema Gwangbok at 1:30 PM on October 4th and talk about the behind the scenes stories for his movie 'Dark Figure of Crime'.



The profits from the event will be sent to a children's center nearby to help children in need.