Babylon to release dreamy new single featuring Suzy

Singer Babylon has partnered up with Suzy for a new single!

On September 17, the male R&B singer Babylon unveiled the poster for his upcoming single "I Want To Become Happy (feat. Suzy)" (literal translation). In the image, a night view of Seoul with a passing bus signals a calm, lonely hour in the evening.

Thorough this single, audiences will listen to Suzy's soothing voice as a singer for the first time in 1 year and 6 months. Well-known for his interesting collaborations, Babylon has worked with many hip-hop based artists in the past.

According to the agency, the song is a dreamy piece that features an emotional piano melody that talks about the realities of youth. The song has been set for release on September 20 at 6 PM KST.