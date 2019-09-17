6

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Babylon to release dreamy new single featuring Suzy

AKP STAFF

Singer Babylon has partnered up with Suzy for a new single!

On September 17, the male R&B singer Babylon unveiled the poster for his upcoming single "I Want To Become Happy (feat. Suzy)" (literal translation). In the image, a night view of Seoul with a passing bus signals a calm, lonely hour in the evening.

Thorough this single, audiences will listen to Suzy's soothing voice as a singer for the first time in 1 year and 6 months. Well-known for his interesting collaborations, Babylon has worked with many hip-hop based artists in the past. 

According to the agency, the song is a dreamy piece that features an emotional piano melody that talks about the realities of youth. The song has been set for release on September 20 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Suzy
  2. BABYLON
0 507 Share 100% Upvoted
Irene
Irene is a cute and pure goddess for Chamisul
2 hours ago   2   1,681

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND